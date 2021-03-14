2 injured in wrong-way crash in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way wreck in Doral.

Police said a driver in a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling against traffic on the northbound lanes of the turnpike near Northwest 41st Street, when he crashed into a white Volkswagen SUV, which then caused that SUV to crash with another SUV.

The driver in the Dodge pickup and the driver in the Volkswagen SUV were taken to Kendall Regional Hospital.

Both are in stable condition.

Three vehicles were involved and now officials are investigating if the wrong-way driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

