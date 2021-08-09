NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after their car crashed into an assisted living facility in Northwest Miami-Dade, igniting a fire that has left the home uninhabitable.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1400 block of Northwest 101st Street, at around 11:45 a.m., Monday.

According to investigators, two vehicles collided near the facility. The impact caused one of them to crash into the garage of the home, sparking the flames.

Marcel Anderson said he was working on a home renovation down the street when he heard the crash.

“We just heard a really loud explosion. It was really, really loud. I heard some screaming, ran outside, seen the accident,” he said. “It was smoking. It was really hot.”

With no time to spare, Anderson said, he switched into life-saving mode when he realized the driver was trapped.

“We heard someone in the vehicle screaming for help,” he said. “Grabbed the brick, broke the window, got him out of the car. A few minutes later, everything went up in fire.”

Anderson said he did everything that he could to ensure everyone got out of the house safely.

“We made sure the house was clear, nobody else was in the house,” he said. “One lady came out of the house — apparently it’s a nursing home — everybody came out, and then the explosion happened.”

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the damage was so extensive that the structure has been deemed unsafe.

Paramedics transported the driver of the car that struck the facility with chest pains. The passenger in the same vehicle was transported with a cut.

No one in the second car involved in the crash or inside the home was injured. One person was treated for possible smoke inhalation.

As of Monday afternoon, no one has been cited for the crash, as police continue to investigate.

