MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire just south of Okeechobee Road has caused heavy smoke in the area.

Firefighters were not on the scene yet when 7SkyForce hovered over the blaze, Tuesday morning.

Moments later, fire rescue crews arrived as they investigated the damage and figure out how to extinguish the blaze

The fire appeared to take place in a parking lot filled with trucks, cars and gas tanks.

7SkyForce captured one person getting carried away on a stretcher.

Two people were confirmed dead on the scene.

