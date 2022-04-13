MIAMI (WSVN) - Two children where found dead at a Miami home after police responded following several hang up calls to 911.

City of Miami Police responded to the home at 131 NE 75th St., Tuesday evening and spoke to a woman who appeared to be in mental crisis and irate, said police.

Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that someone had called 911 several times that evening between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Officers observed two children inside the home that appeared to be unresponsive.

The children appeared to be 5 and 7 years old.

Miami Police officer Michael Vega said, “Officers looked inside the apartment, where the calls were coming from, and observed two minor children that appeared to be unresponsive. Fire rescue was called to the scene and declared both children were deceased.”

Off camera, 7News spoke to a woman who claimed to be the godmother of the children. She described the woman to be the children’s mother, although officers have not confirmed the allegation.

She said the woman had mental health issues and was begging her to adopt the children if she couldn’t handle it. The woman then arrived to the crime scene and asked what had occurred and found out her godchildren were dead.

The other woman has since been taken into custody, and it remains unknown if she had any injuries.

