MIAMI (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been killed after they were struck while riding bicycles on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, leading officers to temporarily shut down all lanes and detain one person for questioning.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash near the toll plaza, just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims were struck but have not specified how.

First responders pronounced them dead at the scene.

The causeway has since reopened with a traffic counterflow to allow inbound and outbound traffic.

Police have detained one person for questioning but have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.