18-year-old woman missing from Miami since June

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help locating a missing 18-year-old woman.

Celese Bowers was last seen at her residence in the 10800 block of Southwest 240th Street on Saturday, June 1. She hasn’t returned home since.

Police describe Bowers as standing 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

#MISSING: Celese Bowers, 18 years old, was last seen in the 10800 Block of SW 240 Street. She may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/G7l42bqxo9 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 2, 2019

If you have any information regarding Bowers’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

