MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Wynwood neighborhood in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Chelsea Guardado had been last seen in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 30th Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Police described Guardado as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

She had been last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jean shorts.

We have located Chelsea Guardado in good health and she has been reunited with her family. Thank you all. https://t.co/LzfixxNIPn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 13, 2021

Just after 4 p.m., police confirmed Guardado has been found in good health and has been reunited with her family.

