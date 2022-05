MIAMI (WSVN) - A missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe, according to a woman claiming to be her mother.

According to police, Ashley Martinez was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Southwest 103rd Avenue in Miami around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Martinez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and purple hair.

