SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden joined local leaders at a solemn ceremony in Surfside marking the one-year anniversary of the condominium collapse, as they consoled a community struck by tragedy and praised the first responders who combed through the rubble.

Friday was a day to remember those lost.

“We are all gathered here on sacred ground,” said Rabbi Sholom B. Lispskar.

On June 24, 2021, Champlain Towers South collapsed, claiming the lives of 98 people. The tragedy forever changed lives of the victims’ families and friends.

Biden joined dignitaries from around the country who gathered to pay tribute.

“We will spend the rest of our lives longing for a face that is gone forever,” said Biden. “Today we’re gathered to remember the 98 people lost. On behalf of my husband, President Biden, whose hearts and prayers have never left this community, we stand by you today and always.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke at the ceremony. He said those who died represented all parts of our community.

“You had young professionals that were just starting their lives, you had families with kids, you had grandparents who were retired,” said the governor.

DeSantis announced $1 million state donation to fund a Surfside memorial, and he gave a stretch of Collins Avenue a new name: 98 Points of Light Road.

“Every time people drive by, they’re going to be reminded that there were great people that lived in that tower,” he said, “and that this is a tragedy that wounded this community and our state.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who a year ago provided heartbreaking updates as victims were identified, praised first responders for their hard work and sacrifice.

“In the blistering heat, in the pouring rain, through fire and smoke and against all odds, you poured your heart and soul into the rescue and recovery to get the job done,” she said.

One by one, the names of each victim were read aloud by first responders.

Family members of those lost also spoke about their loved ones.

Ashley Dean lost her sister Cassie when the building collapsed.

“We all have spent this past year struggling with the pain and sorrow,” said Dean. “Moving forward, we want to remain strong now. We want to honor Cassie.”

Kevin Spiegel lost his wife Judy in the tragedy.

“Judy was the matriarch of our family,” he said. “I did not even know where our bank account was. I was lost and continued to struggle daily, just like all of you.”

A moment of silence was also observed to honor those lost.

“We will now have a moment of silence for quiet reflection or prayer,” said Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger. “They will never be forgotten, and the Town of Surfside will never forget 98 precious souls forever in our hearts.”

A candlelight memorial organized by nearby St. Joseph Catholic Church is set to take place Friday evening.

