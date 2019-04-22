1 man in custody after allegedly setting several fires in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating multiple fires reported in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a recycle bin set on fire along Southwest Sixth Court and Fifth Street, just before 4 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the bin up in flames just a few feet away from a vehicle.

A nearby dumpster was also on fire in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue.

“I went out onto the street. There was a fire here. I got scared quickly thinking it was something bad and they had set fire here to the trash. That was everything and I was worried but the police came quickly and took care of the problem but I was very scared,” said one witness in Spanish.

As 7News cameras were rolling near Southwest Eighth Street, an officer took off running after a man they are calling a person of interest.

Police detained the man while they wait to review surveillance video.

He is believed to be the suspect behind all of the fires and has since been Baker Acted.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.