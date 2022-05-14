HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and five others were taken to the hospital after, investigators said, a small plane crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, hitting an SUV.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue, on the bridge, just before 1 p.m., Saturday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed. The SUV that was struck by the aircraft was also seen on the bridge, its front end destroyed.

Police officers found two occupants of the plane who had been able to get out. Inside the aircraft, officers found one person dead.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a plane crash on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, Collins Avenue between 96 and 163 Street is currently closed. Expect heavy traffic delays and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gevmpRHveT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 14, 2022

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport headed for Key West and lost power soon after takeoff.

Police said the SUV involved was traveling southbound over the bridge when the Cessna hit it head on, causing the plane to flip over and catch fire,

Tony Menendez with Wavy Boats said he was recording video of vessels coming in an out of the Haulover Inlet when the small plane fell out of the sky.

“A plane came down and crashed into a vehicle on the freeway over here,” he said. “You see the plane, it rolled over, and immediately you see black smoke and fire right after it.”

A witness on the bridge captured people running toward the wreckage to help.

“It was pretty much totally engulfed. You could feel the heat from maybe 30 yards away,” said witness Tony Selvaggio.

Officials said there were three people on board the Cessna and three people riding in the SUV.

Firefighters immediately began assessing and treating patients while they worked to put out the flames.

7Skyforce captured crews using foam to knock down the fire.

Police said another vehicle traveling northbound during the moment of impact was clipped in the back.

MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez provided details on the surviving victims.

“Two of them were on the aircraft and suffered traumatic injuries, and were transported to local trauma centers,” she said.

One of these victims was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, and the other was transported to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

“In addition, three other patients suffered non life-threatening injuries and taken to area hospitals,” said Benitez.

Police said these three patients were a mother and two toddlers who were inside the SUV. They are listed in stable condition.

Officials said a sixth patient was hurt, but their condition is unknown. Miami-Dade Police are set to release additional information about this victim.

Outside the hospital, a woman said she is connected to one of the crash victims but was too emotional to speak on camera. Other loved ones showed up in search of information.

Traffic remains closed around 163rd Street going north, down to Bal Harbour on 96th Street going south. The closures have caused considerable congestion. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Marine traffic has been redirected away from the sandbar by the area of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with FAA. Miami-Dade Police are investigating the death in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.