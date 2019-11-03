1 killed, 2 hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, claiming the life of one person and sending two others to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 5300 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, at around 4:50 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The director of a nearby funeral home said they were about to start a procession when one of the victims came in covered in blood.

Officials have not provided any details about a possible shooter. They are attempting to determine whether the incident was contained to the three people involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

