1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck on SR 826 in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens left a driver dead and sent another to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a black Nissan was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 37th Avenue when he hit an oncoming white BMW SUV head on, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

The man behind the wheel of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Troopers shut down the roadway while they investigated. It reopened to traffic at around 6:30 a.m.

