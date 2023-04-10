NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 30th Avenue, Monday morning.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a visible gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in this incident.

