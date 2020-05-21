1 hospitalized after SUV hits SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said an SUV slammed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 95th Street and 32nd Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the impact caused some damage to the structure and left behind a big hole.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The SUV has since been towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

