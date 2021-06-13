WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, authorities said, he hit a man over the head repeatedly with a shopping cart in West Miami-Dade, sending the victim to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 122nd Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

A responding trooper arrived to find Miami-Dade Police and Florida International Police units at the scene.

A witness told investigators she was traveling eastbound on Eighth Street when she saw two men fighting on the median. The suspect dragged the victim onto the roadway and stomped on his head before he grabbed a blue shopping cart and smashed his head three times.

Paramedics transported the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

MDPD officers detained the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Dexter McQueen.

Troopers later placed McQueen under arrest took him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces an aggravated battery charge and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.