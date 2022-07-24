WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting that took place in West Miami-Dade left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Southwest 125th Court around 9:58 p.m., Saturday.

Police arrived to the scene and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect, an adult male, was visiting the victim’s landlord, who resides at the location. They got involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated. He then took out a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

A license plate reader got the suspects vehicle at a Marathon Gas Station located near the 100 block of Northwest 20th Street in Miami.

The shooting is under investigation.

