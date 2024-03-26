SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a motorcycle accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police arrived on the scene on the 874 Northbound near Kendall Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FLHSMV, the accident occurred on the northbound side of SR 874 south of 88th street. The motorcycle driver changed lanes into the left lane in front of a tow truck. As a result, the front right of the tow truck collided with the motorcycle.

The rider was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic is flowing on the right lane.

An investigation is underway.

