OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to a rollover crash that killed one person in a red pickup truck and sent two others to the hospital.

The crash happened south of Opa-Locka Airport in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire rescue officials, two people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries. Three people did not require a transport to the hospital, officials said.

The road between Northwest 135th Avenue and 125th Street was closed as police investigated what led to the crash.

