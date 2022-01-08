MIAMI (WSVN) - A Walmart location in Miami-Dade will close for cleaning.

The Walmart around the 6900 block of Southwest 8th Street will close around 2 p.m., Saturday.

The store is temporarily closing its doors to allow a third party to clean and sanitize the building as part of an effort to keep customers and employees safe during the pandemic following the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Walmart location plans to reopen at 6 a.m., Jan. 10.

