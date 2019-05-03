Miami-Dade STS bus driver accused of sexually assaulting special needs woman

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver for Miami-Dade County Special Transportation Service is facing some serious charges after, police said, he sexually assaulted a woman with special needs in Miami Gardens.

According to the arrest affidavit, 63-year-old Reynaldo Pineda was dropping off passengers at their homes on Monday. When the victim was the only passenger left, he kidnapped her and took her near a canal located behind a shopping plaza on Northwest Second Avenue.

It was at this location where, police said, Pineda sexually assaulted the victim.

At Pineda’s bond hearing on Friday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer noted the driver was aware the victim was disabled.

“He has knowledge of this fact, ’cause he’s driving the bus for the people with disabilities,” she said.

Pineda was later apprehended and taken into custody.

He is being charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

In a statement issued Friday, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works said, “We take the well-being and safe transport of all our customers very seriously. Immediately after being notified of the alleged incident involving a Special Transportation Service customer, the chauffeur working for Transportation America was removed from the county’s contract so as to no longer drive STS clients.”

Pineda is being held without bond.

If you believe you have been targeted by Pineda or know of any other possible victims, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

