Miami-Dade Schools warn of ‘severe consequences’ for copycat threats to schools in wake of Parkland shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - In light of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is warning that anyone who makes threats of violence towards the district will suffer severe consequences.

M-DCPS said they have received multiple threats of violence on social media in the days after the shooting. Although the threats have so far been unfounded, the district said writing a threat is a felony.

School officials said they take every threat seriously and thoroughly investigate each one to determine the validity of the threat and the identity of the person who made it.

“Anyone contemplating making such a threat should be aware they will likely be identified and this abominable behavior that exploits the tragic deaths of 17 innocent victims and preys on the fears left in the aftermath of their murders will result in the strongest possible consequences,” school officials said in a press release.

At least three students have been arrested after they made threats against schools in South Florida.

