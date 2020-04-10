Miami-Dade public schools feeding families in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public Schools district is lending a helping hand to families feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “What we’re trying to do is ensuring that no child, no family, goes hungry during this crisis.”

Carvalho and school police officers handed out meals to hungry families in Overtown.

Rashad Black had his hours cut and found himself extremely grateful for the help.

“Very helpful. Yeah, very thankful for you guys. I really appreciate it,” he said.

The school district bought 7,000 meals from local restaurants thanks to $350,000 local philanthropists who donated to feed financially strapped people in the community.

Carvalho said, “We are putting people to work, supporting restaurants, and at the same time we are feeding some of the neediest people in our community.”

These meals are in addition to the 820,00 meals Miami-Dade schools have handed out at drive-thrus since the pandemic reached the United States.

The school district said it has enough donated funds to continue feedings for the next 50 days.

Edwina Killings said, “I thank God every day that I’m living and they can pass out food for us.”

Police officers who are accustomed to spending their time patrolling schools and campuses are instead reconnecting with their students.

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said, “Our officers haven’t seen their students in almost a month, so our officers are coaches, mentors, teachers, guardians to these students.”

The meals are being handed out at select schools. Starting next week, handouts will only be Monday through Wednesday to limit the crowds gathering for food.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.