Miami-Dade Police search for missing endangered man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered man who went missing out of North Miami.

Alexander Sanchez, 28, was last seen in the 8300 block of North Miami Avenue, Saturday.

Authorities said he is autistic and suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

Detectives said Sanchez stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray and red gym shorts and green shoes.

Sanchez left his residence abruptly and has not returned or contacted his family or friends. He may be in need of services.

If you have any information about Sanchez’ whereabouts, contact L. Averhoff or any detective of the MDPD, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Person Squad at 305-715-3300 or crimestoppers.

