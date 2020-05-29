Miami-Dade olice officer named officer of the year in moving ceremony

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer from North Miami has been named officer of the year by the department.

Miami-Dade Police detective Paul Fluty said, “It’s a great honor and privilege and honor. At the end of the day we’re all heroes.”

Fluty was shot and injured on July 10, 2018 while attempting to stop someone wanted for domestic battery.

Freddie Ramirez, the Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said, “Mr. Fluty and his fellow officers had the courage to stop that vehicle to prevent loss of life. He suffered what could have been a fatal injury.”

Law enforcement officials took a more somber tone at the celebration given what is going on around the country.

Ramirez said, “Normally, we’d be smiling in this moment, but I stand up here with a broken heart because I see what’s going on in our nation.”

Violent protests in Minneapolis are causing pain throughout the South Florida law enforcement community.

Daniel Junior, the Director of Miami-Dade Corrections, said, “We all saw the video. It’s very disturbing. Sometimes when you have incidents that get great publicity, it tends to overshadow the great work your men and women do each and every day, but we want to refocus to the positive.”

Fluty was presented with a 2020 Toyota Tundra complete with his number.

Anthony Damato, the Director of Sales for Toyota, said, “He put his life on the line to keep our community safe and to save a life.”

Fluty said, “It’s a great honor, and honestly that’s the easiest thing to say. It’s surreal.”

A Toyota Supra was presented with the names of all the officers from the department who died serving the community in 2019.

