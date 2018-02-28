DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime Miami-Dade Police officer received an award for his years of service.

The department bestowed an Exceptional Service Award to Miami-Dade Police Officer Alvaro Zabaleta at a ceremony in Doral, Wednesday morning.

The occasion was hosted by Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, who gave Zabaleta the award in recognition of his 12 years of service.

Zabaleta was also named “Officer of the Month” by the law enforcement agency back in December.

