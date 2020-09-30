Miami-Dade Police host pink photo shoot in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - The thin blue line is showing their support for the pink ribbon.

The Miami-Dade Chiefs of Police Association hosted their annual pink photoshoot, Wednesday morning.

The shoot brings together all Miami-Dade police departments.

Agencies parked their pink vehicles on South Beach for a beautiful sunrise shot in support of breast cancer awareness.

“Every year, over 276,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s an extremely important cause that we feel very strongly about, and every year we try and do our part to raise awareness,” said Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police President Major David de la Espriella.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts Thursday and runs throughout October.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.