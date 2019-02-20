Miami-Dade Police Detective named Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Detective Manuel Gonzalez has been named the Florida Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Gonzalez showed remarkable bravery and courage in the midst of grave danger and is a shining example of the risks law enforcement officers take to protect and serve our communities.

Gonzalez was shot several times by a suspected shoplifter while working security at a Miami Walmart in December 2017.

Despite being severely injured, he fired back, killing the man.

He has since returned to duty.

