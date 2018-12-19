Miami-Dade Mayor pardons 2 pigs for holiday season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two pigs have been pardoned for the holiday season by Miami-Dade’s Mayor at a Brickell restaurant.

The owners of Latin Cafe in Brickell are starting their own holiday tradition this year.

They wanted to do something similar to the national turkey pardoning at Thanksgiving, but with pigs because pork is such a popular dish in South Florida this time of year.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez did the honors.

“Today we’re here at Latin Cafe to begin the new mayoral pardoning of the piglets,” Gimenez said, “so now by the power vested in me as mayor of Miami-Dade County, I do solemnly declare that Luna and Leila will forevermore be free. No caja china for them.”

The pigs will be transported to a sanctuary where they will live out the rest of their lives in peace.

