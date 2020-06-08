Miami-Dade Mayor lifts curfew, plans to reopen beaches Wednesday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has lifted a curfew established during recent daily protests against police violence.

The curfew was tied to keeping beaches closed in the county, which had already been long closed due to social distancing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

Gimenez made the announcement to finally reopen beaches by Wednesday during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Later that afternoon, his office released a statement confirming the county-wide curfew would be lifted Monday.

However, opening the beaches would take a little more time.

“We plan to reopen the beaches no later than Wednesday, so I will be talking to my police director today, and we’re gonna talk about the curfew for tonight,” Gimenez said. “There’s a good possibility that we lift the curfew for tonight.”

The beaches were originally supposed to open on June 1, but that date was pushed back due to the protests and looting that took place the weekend before opening day.

Requirements:

No groups of more than 10 people

Beachgoers must have facial coverings available (must be worn when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be achieved, except for members of the same household)

Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and concessions

No coolers

No floats

Activities Permitted:

Walking (with face covering if social distancing cannot be maintained) and jogging (with face covering lowered and with joggers maintaining a social distance of 12 to 15 feet)

Established pathways will be made one-way

Swimming/surfing (body, kite)/paddle-boarding/kayaking

Sunbathing or sitting on individually-owned beach chairs and/or beach towels, where permitted – a minimum of 6 feet apart

Eating among members of the same household (up to 10 people)

Outdoor showers may be used as long as social distancing is maintained; mark the approach leading to outdoor shower pads to enforce 6 feet social distancing amongst beachgoers waiting to use the showers

If surf or beach conditions at a beach become too dangerous, it will be closed for water activities

Activities not Permitted:

