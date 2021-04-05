Miami-Dade mayor announces countywide curfew will end on Monday, April 12

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that that the countywide curfew will come to an end.

Levine Cava made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“We are announcing that the curfew will be lifted next Monday, April 12th,” she said. “In close consultation with Dr. Paige and my senior leadership team, we developed these new guidelines based on the current status of the COVID response, the availability of the vaccine, the aggressive campaign that we’re mounting.”

“We considered all the available data, including the 14-day positivity rate, and also hospitalization from COVID and death rates,” the mayor added. “These have all declined significantly as vaccinations for the most vulnerable has expanded and our overall vaccination program has progressed.”

The announcement also comes on the day Florida opened up vaccines to residents 18 years old and older. Residents aged 16 and 17 can also receive the Pfizer vaccine with parent or guardian approval.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.