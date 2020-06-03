Miami-Dade local leaders offering solutions to prevent future police brutality

MIAMI (WSVN) - After violence erupted over the weekend in Miami, police presence throughout the city has been increased.

On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board met to discuss anger, outrage and plans for peace.

Former democratic Florida Sen. Dwight Bullard said, “People are in the streets upset, not because of just George Floyd but because of an ongoing problem in this country that policy and people failed to address.”

The board’s chair commended law enforcement’s approach with protesters.

Chairman Stephen Hunter Johnson said, “We have not had the same incidents as many other places, and I am thankful and impressed by the restraint that your police department showed. You acted in stark contrast to Fort Lauderdale.

Miami-Dade County Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said, “I am totally disgusted and horrified at what happened. It’s just a travesty that what was done in Minneapolis is a crime. A crime and they didn’t follow proper tactics, and it set back law enforcement ages.”

The City of Miami’s law enforcement officials want to make sure protesters’ messages don’t get lost in violence.

Miami Police Maj. Chiquita F. Thomas-Butler said, “What I witnessed on the days that we had some tough protesting days was other Miamians in the crowd stopping people that were trying to do wrong.”

The chairman of the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP offered several solutions.

Rubin Roberts said, “We need a database of those officers who have had those complaints. We need to have a way of tracking who those officers are. Like I said, it’s a small percentage of officers who are wreaking havoc.

The meeting allowed board members and community leaders to gather ideas for changes to policies and practices and promoted justice for all of those in the county.

