Miami-Dade Fire Rescue help bathe 2 elephants at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters helped Zoo Miami workers bathe two elephants and give them relief from the South Florida heat.

Nellie and Dalip got the ultimate treatment courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Friday.

With the record heat, the duo enjoyed a cool, spa-like shower while firefighters used a fire hose from their fire truck to give them a nice bath.

From the looks of it, they definitely enjoyed it!

