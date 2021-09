(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County partnered with the Miami Heat to host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the FTX Arena.

Doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, Thursday.

A second event will take place on Oct. 7 to administer the second dose of the Pfizer shot.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.