Miami church van driver charged with 9 counts of child molestation

MIAMI (WSVN) - A church van driver has been arrested and charged for molesting several children.

Police arrested 43-year-old Reniero Rodriguez, charging him with nine counts of child molestation. Eight of the counts are for children under the age of 12.

Rodriguez would drive the van for a Ministerio Evangelistico Church in Miami, and officials said he would prey on children who rode the bus.

According to an arrest form read during Rodriguez’s bond court hearing, in 2017, the pastor’s daughter spoke up after she saw two young girls dancing in a church van. The two girls, aged 6 and 7 years old, said Rodriguez touched them while in the van.

Rodriguez is currently being held without bond.

