Miami center reopens after almost 20 years of renovations

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami center has reopened after being closed for almost 20 years of renovations.

The Joseph Caleb Center reopened Wednesday with a special ceremony to celebrate its brand-new look.

The 11th Judicial Circuit joined members of the community, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, for the historic moment.

Providing court and clerk facilities, the center will offer various services such as marriage licenses.

