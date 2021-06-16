MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach will appeal a judge’s ruling as part of a last call controversy.

On Tuesday night, acting City Attorney Rafael Paz said Miami Beach will reject a settlement offer from the Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar.

The Clevelander sued the city for a ban of selling alcohol past 2 a.m.

The proposed settlement would shield some businesses on Ocean Drive from the cut off time.

