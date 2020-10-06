Miami Beach boutique receives $2K anonymous donation to after being hit by thief

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach boutique owner received a anonymous donation from a member of the community to offset her losses after a thief targeted her business in September.

Hellen Magnuson, delivered a check for $2,000 to Fabiana Allegro, the owner of Aurora Boutique, from the anonymous donor, Tuesday.

“We give you the replacement of that evil deed that happened,” she said to Allegro. “An elderly friend that I care for, who wishes to remain anonymous, asked if I would research the story because it really touched her heart, and of course, I did.”

An unidentified thief stole nearly $1,700 in merchandise from Allegro’s store on Sept. 23, collecting around 38 items in total and paying with a credit card number given to Allegro over the phone. The charge was disputed and reversed days later.

The woman, who appeared on the store’s surveillance footage, was nowhere to be found by that point, causing Allegro to lose out on the merchandise.

Miami Beach Police detectives put out a flier seeking information on the female crook, citing fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft as the charges she faces if caught.

Police have yet to locate the crook.

Magnuson drove to Miami Beach on behalf of the 91-year-old anonymous donor.

“There’s negative everywhere,” she said. “Why not bring some love and happiness into somebody’s life?”

Allegro added that although she doesn’t know the donor personally, she feels a connection because of how close Allegro was to her own grandmother, who was nearly the same age when she died three years ago.

“She felt like God had told her that she needed to maybe help me recover the loss,” Allegro said. “I want to meet her. I want to meet her one day. I want to give her a big hug, and I want to thank her in person.”

If you have any information on the crook’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.