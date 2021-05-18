Miami barbershop partners with Haitian school to raise awareness, funds for at-risk Haitian youth

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami barbershop has partnered with a school in Haiti to to raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth on the island.

In honor of Haitian Flag Day, Next Level Barbershop partnered with HAC in Haiti on Tuesday.

People are invited to enjoy a day of hair care while sponsoring a haircut for children in Haiti to help them look and feel better about themselves.

“We’re raising money, everybody at the barbershops, and you can donate online on buzzitforward.com,” Next Level Barbershop co-founder Colbert Guerrier said.

They also provide mentoring through their barbers.

The event lasts until 10 p.m.

