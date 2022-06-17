SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair.

The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 23.

More than 100 employers will be hiring for more than 8,000 different positions.

Before coming to the job fair, make sure to dress for the occasion, practice personalized pitches that summarize your best work qualities and update your resumes.

Health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are encouraged so please remember to wear a mask, refrain from shaking hands with employers and sanitize throughout the event.

If you are sick, please do not attend.

Free parking will be available at the venue.

You can pre-register online or call (954) 252-6640 for more information.

