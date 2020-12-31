MDFR offers safety tips for fireworks on NYE

(WSVN) - With more families staying home on New Year’s Eve, more fireworks could end up being fired off by amateurs.

That is why the Miami-Dade Fire Department is offering words of warning.

Fire officials said it is important to be extra cautious this year with hospitals already filled up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who are lighting fireworks should do so away from grassy areas and should be careful to not set off any novelties with children nearby.

“Sparklers are especially dangerous for kids, as these can burn at very high temperatures, causing third-degree burns,” MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez said. “It’s always a good idea to keep a garden hose or a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher close by, in case of an emergency.”

Fire officials also suggest properly disposing of used fireworks by soaking them in water before putting them in the trash.

