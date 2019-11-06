Masked man arrested after allegedly robbing Fort Lauderdale Aldi’s with machete

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Lauderdale supermarket while wearing a Halloween mask and wielding a machete.

Investigators said Darin Frank entered the Aldi’s near East Commercial Boulevard and Northeast 17th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday night.

He demanded the cashier open the register and got into a fight with the employee before taking off on foot. While fleeing the scene, police said Frank’s mask fell off, which is when he was recognized by several employees from a prior attempted theft at the business.

Frank appeared in a Broward County courtroom facing an armed robbery charge on Wednesday and was granted $25,000 bond.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim and cannot return to the store.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.