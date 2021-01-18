Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across South Florida

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(WSVN) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday and there are events open to the public taking place across South Florida.

Miami-Dade

  • MIAMI: Several police departments across Miami-Dade County will host the One Miami, One Band, One Sound Community Mass Bike Ride. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Corrections Department will join the event, located at Charles Hadley Park,1350 NW 50th Street in Miami. The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

Broward

  • MIRAMAR: The City of Miramar invites the community to join the celebration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month. A parade will start at the Multiservice complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway, starting at 10 a.m.

