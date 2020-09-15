Man transported after being shot on I-95 in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be transported to the hospital after he was shot while driving along Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of I-95 near Hallandale Beach Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The victim told authorities someone pointed a gun out of a window of a dark-colored sedan with dark tinted windows and shot at him.

He was reportedly shot one time in the back while he was in his dark gray sedan.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene as the rescue unit rushed towards Aventura Hospital.

Drivers should avoid the area due to traffic delays.

