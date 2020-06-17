Man to be airlifted after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man will be airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 27th Avenue at approximately 9:10 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said the trauma alert victim will be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex where air rescue will land to transport the victim to the hospital. He is currently in the back of a rescue unit at the complex.

Aerial views at the scene of the shooting also showed blood on the roadway.

Authorities have since put out a Be On The Lookout for a vehicle that fled westbound from the scene.

Police have blocked off the intersection with crime scene tape as they investigate.

