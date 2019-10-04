Man taken into custody following police-involved crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a crash involving an off-duty police officer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the crash near the Deerwood Town Center shopping plaza on Southwest 152nd Street near 122nd Avenue, just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

Family members on the scene said an off-duty police officer was driving a black sedan when his car collided with a white BMW sedan.

7News cameras showed officers taking the driver of the white BMW down the road to perform an apparent field sobriety test.

Cameras showed an officer having the driver follow a red light with his eyes and answering questions from the officer. However, it looked like walking in a straight line may have been too much, and a few minutes later, the driver was placed in handcuffs and walked to the back of a police cruiser.

Shortly after, tow trucks were called to take away the wrecked cars from the scene.

Cameras showed the off-duty officer — who could be seen with bandages on his arms — heading home with his family.

It remains unknown what charges the driver of the BMW may face.

Police blocked off two lanes of the road while they investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

