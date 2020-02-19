Man shares ordeal after tow truck damages, abandons BMW

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is sharing his ordeal after his car got severely damaged by a tow truck driver in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video showed a tow truck driver hauling the luxury vehicle off Southwest 228th Terrace, early Wednesday morning.

“The rims were messed up — the two sides and passenger rims,” said Guillermo, the owner of the black BMW.

Guillermo did not want to show his face on camera, but he wants his story to be told.

“I got up and my wife told me, ‘Hey, the car,'” he said, “so I got up, and when I walked outside, I saw my car all the way in the middle of the street.”

Guillermo rushed outside to witness the tow truck driver hit a tree and a curb. Moments after, he pulled away.

The front tires and rims on the BMW were damaged, and the bumper was ripped off.

The passenger in the truck dropped the car and ran back to the truck. The two people inside then drove off.

The car was left in the middle of the street.

“The wheel turned, so the whole front end got messed up,” said Guillermo. “They drove a little bit more with the car, dropped it and ran off.”

Tamiami Towing was apparently towing the car for being illegally parked on the grass.

Guillermo said even if that was the case, the company messed up when they damaged his car and sped away.

“If you tow it, OK,” said Guillermo. “The car got messed up, just knock on my door, say, ‘Look, this happened.’ If they run like that, they’re doing something wrong.”

The towing company said they will pay for the damages done to the vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident.

