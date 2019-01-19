NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot outside of a store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 18th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the shooter, who was wearing a gray hoodie and black plants, fired multiple times just after 3:20 a.m., striking the victim in the arm and back.

The subject then fled on foot.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

