Man in custody after confessing to killing wife, mother in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after, officials said, he walked into a police station and confessed to killing his wife and mother in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the subject walked into a Hialeah Police station, Saturday night, and said he committed the murders. He was then detained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a home in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens, went through a back door and located the victims. They were pronounced dead.

Officials have not specified how the women were killed.

Investigators said the subject and his wife were going through a separation.

No one else was home at the time.

Police continue to investigate.

