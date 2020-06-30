Man hurt after road rage shooting along I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in the leg during a road rage shooting along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened near the Southwest 10th Street exit ramp, Tuesday afternoon.

“We are still investigating everything at this moment,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said. “Once we are able to come up with a BOLO, a be on the lookout, we’ll put it out. A lot of people are driving, and sometimes they’re not focusing on driving, and they got a lot things going on through their mind. Something as small as an improper lane change can cause an altercation. We’re just asking everybody to please be patient and just go home. It’s not worth it.”

According to troopers, the man who was shot drove to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators could be seen focusing their attention on a silver Audi in the hospital’s parking lot. Troopers said a black sedan was the other car involved in the shooting.

According to troopers, the drivers of the two cars got into a verbal altercation that escalated into shooting.

One shot was fired from the black sedan towards the silver Audi, and the driver of the silver Audi was hit by a bullet.

A woman who spoke off camera said the person involved is her friend, and he is going to be OK.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.